Left Menu

One more arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence case

The Delhi Polices Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the last month Jahangirpuri violence which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials said on Thursday.The accused has been identified as Abdul alias Raja and he was arrested from the national capital, an official said.Abdul was found to be allegedly involved in rioting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:31 IST
One more arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the last month Jahangirpuri violence which broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul alias Raja and he was arrested from the national capital, an official said.

''Abdul was found to be allegedly involved in rioting. In one of the CCTV footage that was being analysed by our team, it was seen that Abdul was threatening people with an axe in his hand,'' a senior police officer said.

With this, 37 people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended by police so far.

Clashes had broken out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri in the capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022