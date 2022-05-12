McConnell says Senate needs to pass new Ukraine aid "today"
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that the Senate needs to pass a new aid package for Ukraine today, after the House of Representatives this week approved $40 billion in new assistance for Kyiv. "I strongly support the next package of lethal military assistance, which the House has passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that the Senate needs to pass a new aid package for Ukraine today, after the House of Representatives this week approved $40 billion in new assistance for Kyiv.
"I strongly support the next package of lethal military assistance, which the House has passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority. I hope the Senate can reach an agreement to consider and pass this legislation today. The Ukrainians need it. We need to do it today," he said on the Senate floor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Ukrainians
- House
- Ukraine
- Senate
- U.S. Senate
- Mitch McConnell
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon Chief denies Ukraine conflict turning into proxy war, says US not fighting Russia
Putin, UN chief meet to discuss Ukraine
Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business in Russia and Ukraine
Chinese drone maker DJI halts Russia, Ukraine sales 'to ensure products not used in combat'
WRAPUP 2-Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as 'gas blackmail'