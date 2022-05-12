Left Menu

McConnell says Senate needs to pass new Ukraine aid "today"

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that the Senate needs to pass a new aid package for Ukraine today, after the House of Representatives this week approved $40 billion in new assistance for Kyiv. "I strongly support the next package of lethal military assistance, which the House has passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:04 IST
"I strongly support the next package of lethal military assistance, which the House has passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority. I hope the Senate can reach an agreement to consider and pass this legislation today. The Ukrainians need it. We need to do it today," he said on the Senate floor.

