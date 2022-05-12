Kolkata traffic police to 'mandatory' carry arms on night duty

The Kolkata Police Headquarters at the Lalbazar has issued a notification on Wednesday directing traffic sergeants to mandatorily carry firearms on duty at night. Officers on duty especially at night have to carry firearms. Firearms and ammunition must be collected from the local police station before joining night duty. When the duty is over, firearms have to be deposited there, instructed Lalbazar.

Many years ago, traffic sergeants of the Kolkata Police could be seen on duty with firearms. Following incidents of snatching of police weapons, all traffic cops who are most exposed on the roads were asked to deposit their arms in the local police station's armoury. According to police sources, in many cases, traffic police officers face several problems as they were unarmed, especially during the naka checking and drink and drive cases on night duty.

Just a few days ago, a man was arrested for threatening to shoot a traffic sergeant in public when the officer on duty stopped his bike for riding without a helmet. According to police sources, the decision to hand over the firearms to the traffic sergeants has been taken to avoid the possibility of such dangers. (ANI)

