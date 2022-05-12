Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:07 IST
UP: Young man, woman found hanging from tree; suicide suspected
A man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in this district on Thursday, police said suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Local people claimed that the 22-year-old man and the 19-year-old woman, residents of nearby villages, were in a relationship.

Kheero Station House Officer (SHO) Adarsh Singh said the villagers spotted the bodies near Basha bridge in the morning and informed the police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Prima facie it appears that the duo died by suicide, the SHO said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

