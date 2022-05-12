Anis Khan's father files objection to SIT report before Cal HC

An objection to a report by a special investigation team probing the unnatural death of student leader Anis Khan was filed by his father before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday claiming that it was tailor-made to protect the accused police personnel.

Alleging that his son was murdered, Salem Khan moved the high court seeking investigation by an impartial agency.

Appearing for Salem Khan, senior counsel Bikash Bhattacharya submitted the objection before Justice Rajasekhar Mantha claiming that a report on investigation into the death of Anis Khan was tailor-made to protect the accused police personnel.

He questioned why four people, claiming to be from the local police station, had left the house of Anis Khan in a huff instead of taking him to hospital after he allegedly fell from the third floor of their house at Amta in Howrah district on February 18.

Bhattacharya prayed that the investigation into the death of Anis Khan be transferred to an independent agency to uncover the truth behind his death.

Justice Mantha directed that the matter will be heard again on May 17. The court had on April 25 directed the father of the deceased to file objection in the form of an affidavit to a report submitted by the West Bengal government after his lawyer took exception to the contents of the progress report on the investigation which according to him indicated that the death was not homicidal.

The state government had on April 19 submitted the 82-page report to the court, as had been directed by it earlier, indicating steps taken in its investigation in the unnatural death of Khan. Alleging that Khan was murdered, Bhattacharya had claimed before the court that he had been brutally assaulted by four people, of whom one was in police uniform and the other three in civic volunteer dress, and thrown down from the third floor of his home at Amta in Howrah district on the night of February 19.

The SIT had arrested a home guard and a civic volunteer in connection with the death.

