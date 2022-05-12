Rane invites UAE to invest in India, calls for cooperation in MSME sector

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday invited the United Arab Emirates to invest in India in sectors like infrastructure, food processing and energy, and deepen bilateral cooperation in the MSME sector to access new opportunities.

The MSME minister met a delegation from the government of the UAE led by Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi.

''Rane highlighted that the UAE is India's third largest trading partner and we look forward to work together to set up a system that enables the MSMEs to explore new opportunities and also scale the already existing businesses,'' an official statement said.

He invited the UAE to invest in India in sectors such as infrastructure, food processing, energy, the statement added.

