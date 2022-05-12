NBWs against Azam Khan's son, wife recalled after they appear in special court

A day after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against the son and wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a fake birth certificate case, the two appeared before a special MP-MLA court here which granted their pleas to recall the NBWs. A senior district government counsel said the MP-MLA court has recalled the NBW order, but directed Abdullah Azam and Tanzeen Fatimah to submit personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh each in the court. It also directed them to appear before the court on the dates fixed during the course of the hearing of the case. The next hearing in the matter in on May 16.

The Rampur special court had Wednesday issued the NBWs against Abdullah Azam and Tanzeen Fatima after rejecting their applications for exemption from appearance in the fake birth certificate case.

The warrants were issued after the two failed to appear for the hearing in the special court. The case relates to the issuance of an alleged fake birth certificate for Abdullah Azam. An FIR was filed with Ganj police station here by the BJP leader Akash Saxena.

According to the FIR lodged in 2019, the complainant had alleged that Azam Khan and his wife had got a fake birth certificate issued for their son Abdullah Azam.

In 2020, after the bail applications of Azam Khan, his wife and son were rejected in the case, they had surrendered in court and were sent to jail.

They were lodged in jail for about 10 months, after which the three were granted bail on the condition that they shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence or intimidate or put pressure on the witnesses during the investigation or trial.

They were directed to cooperate in the trial sincerely without seeking any adjournment.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the witness was present but he could not be examined as Abdullah Azam and Tazeen Fatima failed to appear. The two instead applied for a leave from the hearing, which was dismissed and the NBW was issued. Abdullah Azam had won the Suar assembly seat in Rampur for the second consecutive time in the recent state polls.

