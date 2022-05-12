Police bust sex racket being run from Gurugram spa, 2 nabbed
The Gurugram Police Thursday said they have busted a suspected sex racket being operated allegedly from a spa here, and arrested two people including the owner of the centre. The customer was allegedly found in an objectionable situation, he said, adding Rs 15,700 were recovered from the spa-owner.
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram Police Thursday said they have busted a suspected sex racket being operated allegedly from a spa here, and arrested two people including the owner of the centre. They said a Sector-53 police station team laid a trap and conducted a raid after receiving a tip-off that 'Honey Two Spa', on the Central Plaza Golf Course Road, was allegedly engaged in the business of prostitution.
A bogus customer was sent to the center before launching the raid.
A police spokesperson said the raiding team nabbed spa-owner Vikram and a customer Bunty, both residents of Delhi. The customer was allegedly found in an objectionable situation, he said, adding Rs 15,700 were recovered from the spa-owner. ''An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at sector 53 police station and a probe is underway,'' police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikram
- Central Plaza Golf Course Road
- Delhi
- Subhash Bokan
- Bunty
- Two Spa'
ALSO READ
Delhi: Fire breaks out at SDMC scrapyard in Swami nagar, no casualties reported
Delhi: Locals report breathing problem after fire broke out in Bhalswa landfill
15 hours on, firefighting operation underway at Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi
10-year-old Delhi boy on 2,500-km cycling expedition to spread message of Netaji
Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued