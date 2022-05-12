Left Menu

SC directs Maha govt to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaws in Matheran Eco-sensitive Zone

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in Matheran Eco-sensitive Zone, on an experimental basis, to check the feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area.A three-judge bench headed by Justice L.

SC directs Maha govt to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaws in Matheran Eco-sensitive Zone
The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in Matheran Eco-sensitive Zone, on an experimental basis, to check the feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao was hearing an application seeking permission for the operation of eco-friendly e-rickshaws in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone in Raigarh district's Karjat tehsil.

''The government is in consultation with the manufacturers and after a detailed study, the State proposes to introduce a few eco-friendly e-rickshaws on an experimental basis…The State Government is permitted to introduce a few e-rickshaws to find out feasibility,'' the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

The apex court expressed surprise over the operation of hand-pulled rickshaws in the area and said, ''Just imagine even now in 2022, we see people pulling rickshaws with 2-3 people sitting, that too in hilly terrain. These e-vehicles would actually help.'' It asked the state government to file an affidavit giving information about the steps taken by it to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaws.

The top court was informed that 97 registered hand-pulled rickshaws in the area.

The counsel for the state government informed the bench that the government has decided to talk to three e-rickshaw manufacturers in India and introduce a few e-rickshaws in the concerned area as a pilot project for three months. Advocate A D N Rao, who is amicus curiae in the case, voiced concern over disposal of batteries of the e-rickshaws.

The state counsel said environmental considerations would have to be taken into account while assessing the feasibility of running e-rickshaws in the area.

