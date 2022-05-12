Left Menu

3 held with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Odisha's Khurda

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:37 IST
Three people were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Odisha's Khurda district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police seized over 1 kg of brown sugar from Dadhimachhagadia in Khurda Sadar police station area, they said.

The arrested persons were staying in BDA Colony in Khurda town, they added.

Other incriminating materials were also recovered from them, police said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

