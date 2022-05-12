Guj: Stones pelted at Dalit man's wedding procession in Patan; two injured

Two persons were injured when some unidentified persons pelted stones at the wedding procession of a Dalit man at a village in Gujarat's Patan district on Thursday, police said.

The local police rushed to the scene at Bhatsan village and helped the Dalit family to take out the wedding procession under adequate protection, district superintendent of police Vijay Patel said.

As per preliminary investigation, the procession was not attacked out of any discrimination or grudge against Dalits, the official said.

''To stop unnecessary expenditure on lavish weddings, the village panchayat had passed a resolution six years ago that irrespective of the caste, no family is allowed to take out a procession during weddings. But the groom's family insisted on taking out a procession,'' Patel claimed.

When the procession with the groom Vijay Parmar riding a horse passed through the village, some people pelted stones and two persons were injured in the incident, he said.

''We provided police protection and helped the procession reach a neighbouring village. Since the family is still busy with the wedding and has not returned, no FIR has been registered yet,'' the SP said.

