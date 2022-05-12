Left Menu

Man commits suicide at orphanage in Goa

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in an orphanage near Panaji in North Goa, police said on Thursday. According to the Old Goa police, the man was found hanging inside the institution on Wednesday evening.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:54 IST
Man commits suicide at orphanage in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in an orphanage near Panaji in North Goa, police said on Thursday. According to the Old Goa police, the man was found hanging inside the institution on Wednesday evening. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, an official said.

An inquest on the body was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in the presence of the deputy collector and other officers including two witnesses, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022