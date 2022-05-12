Man commits suicide at orphanage in Goa

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in an orphanage near Panaji in North Goa, police said on Thursday. According to the Old Goa police, the man was found hanging inside the institution on Wednesday evening. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, an official said.

An inquest on the body was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital in the presence of the deputy collector and other officers including two witnesses, he said.

