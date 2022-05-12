Chhattisgarh HC grants bail to IPS officer G P Singh in disproportionate assets case

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday granted bail to suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G P Singh in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari granted bail to Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, said his lawyer Ashutosh Pandey.

Advocate Pandey argued during the hearing that under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act there cannot be any investigation against a government officer without prior approval of appropriate authority. In Singh's case this procedure was not followed, he contended.

He submitted documents received through the Right to Information Act which suggested that no permission for prosecution had been obtained from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additional Advocate General Amrito Das, who appeared for the state government, opposed the bail plea.

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had taken Singh in custody from Gurugram on January 11, 2022, and brought him to Raipur before arresting him. Since then he is in jail.

The EOW had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to the IPS officer from July 1 to 3, 2021 and claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore.

Singh was suspended on July 5. Based on the documents recovered during the searches, the Raipur police also registered a case of sedition and `promoting enmity between different groups' against him.

Singh had served as ADG of ACB/EOW before he was transferred to the state police academy in June 2020.

