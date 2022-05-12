Left Menu

NIA arrests man for recruiting youths for CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Thursday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in recruiting youths for the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist).

Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar alias Anji, 36, is a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, an official spokesperson of the NIA said.

The case pertains to the recruitment of youths into the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and training of such recruited cadres by the outfit and its frontal organisations besides organising camps to further the activities of the proscribed terrorist group thereby threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, the spokesperson said.

The case was registered suo-moto by the National Investigation Agency in February.

The arrested accused had played an important role in the recruitment of youths into the proscribed terrorist organisation, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

