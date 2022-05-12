G7 tell Taliban: Stop restricting women's rights!
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Thursday said the increasing restrictions imposed on the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban were further isolating the country from the international community.
"With these measures, the Taliban are further isolating themselves from the international community," the G7 foreign ministers and European Union foreign policy chief said in a joint statement published by France.
