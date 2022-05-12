Left Menu

G7 tell Taliban: Stop restricting women's rights!

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:14 IST
G7 tell Taliban: Stop restricting women's rights!
  • Country:
  • France

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Thursday said the increasing restrictions imposed on the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban were further isolating the country from the international community.

"With these measures, the Taliban are further isolating themselves from the international community," the G7 foreign ministers and European Union foreign policy chief said in a joint statement published by France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022