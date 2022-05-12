New Pak govt, China discuss steps to beef-up security for Chinese in first meeting

All-weather friends China and Pakistan in their first official talks after the new government took over in Islamabad have reached an “important consensus” to deepen their strategic cooperation besides steps to beef-up security of a large number of Chinese personnel working in CPEC projects in the light of recurring attacks by militants.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his first meeting with Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari via video call on Wednesday discussed a host of issues.

This was the first meeting between Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers since the new government headed by Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in and Bilawal's appointment as the Foreign Minister, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers reached an important consensus on deepening our all-weather strategic cooperative partnerships and political cooperation, he said.

Also, the two exchanged views on further strengthening the safeguarding of safety for Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan, he said apparently referring to the spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, including the recent suicide bomb attack at the Karachi University in which three Chinese were killed and another injured.

Close ties between Pakistan-China in the last four decades widely believed to be aimed at countering India remained steady despite the periodic political crisis in Islamabad, leading to a change of governments including those by the military rulers.

The USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reinforced its ties with China by deploying thousands of its personnel to work on scores of projects.

India has protested to China on CPEC as it is being laid through the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Several Chinese personnel died in the last few years in attacks by religious extremist groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) fighting for the independence of Balochistan.

Bilawal Zardari said the Pakistan-China friendship is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and a strategic priority. The new Pakistani government will promote Pakistan-China relations at “Pakistan’s speed”, Zhao said.

The two ministers shared that the two countries should carry forward their traditional friendship.

Developing amicable relations with China has always been a common perception in Pakistan that transcends all political differences and enjoys a high degree of agreement throughout Pakistan, Zhao said.

Wang also stressed that the friendship between the two sides will be passed on from generation to generation and will not be shaken or changed by a single event.

They also agreed that the two countries should deepen practical cooperation in various areas.

China is ready to seek greater synergy between the two countries’ development strategies, support Pakistan in maintaining economic and financial stability, and build a high-quality CPEC together, Zhao said.

The two countries should strengthen counter-terrorism and law enforcement and security cooperation, he said.

For some time, Pakistan has seen a series of terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals. The Chinese government and leaders attach great importance to this, and the Chinese society and people pay close attention to it, Zhao said.

Islamabad is committed to making a thorough investigation and bringing all criminals to justice, enhancing security protection of Chinese programmes and personnel in Pakistan, and resolutely preventing any malicious provocation and sabotage targeting CPEC. Any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan relations will never succeed, Zhao stressed.

The two sides should not only properly operate and develop existing important projects but also further their cooperation in industrial and other sectors to boost the vitality and resilience of Pakistan’s economic development, he said.

The two countries should carry out more livelihood projects so that the CPEC can better benefit the people along the route and achieve the goal of high standard, sustainable and people-centered development, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)