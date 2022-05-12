Ugandan woman held for selling drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI): A woman from Uganda was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly peddling drugs and 56 gm of cocaine was seized from her, said Prohibition and Excise officials.

On information, the State Task Force (STF) of Telangana Excise conducted a raid near Tondupally Toll Plaza and seized the narcotic from the possession of the Uganda national, who resides in Bengaluru, they said. The woman was in Hyderabad to deliver the drug, an official release said.

