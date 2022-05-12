Leopard found dead in TN

Ibrahim, who had gone to feed his chicks kept in the cage behind his house noticed the carcass of leopard lying near it and informed the office of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The forest department officials rushed to the spot and noticed the leopard's claw in contact with the iron bars of the cage, police said.

Since there was no injury on any parts of the leopard's body, the officials, suspect that the cage might have been electrified, as Ibrahim used to complain that one or two chicks were missing daily, police said.

Further investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the death, which will be known after autopsy, they said.

