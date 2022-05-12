Left Menu

Leopard found dead in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:36 IST
Leopard found dead in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Ibrahim, who had gone to feed his chicks kept in the cage behind his house noticed the carcass of leopard lying near it and informed the office of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The forest department officials rushed to the spot and noticed the leopard's claw in contact with the iron bars of the cage, police said.

Since there was no injury on any parts of the leopard's body, the officials, suspect that the cage might have been electrified, as Ibrahim used to complain that one or two chicks were missing daily, police said.

Further investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the death, which will be known after autopsy, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022