Rajasthan Cong MLA, accused of assaulting engineers, sent to 14-day judicial remand

A court here on Thursday sent Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, accused of assaulting two engineers of the Electricity Department, to 14 days of judicial custody.

However, during a medical checkup, he tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the isolation ward of the Dholpur district hospital.

Malinga had surrendered before the Jaipur police commissioner on Wednesday. He was brought to Dholpur and placed under arrest.

Before his surrender, he met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday morning.

The legislator was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. The court rejected his bail plea moved by his counsel Abdul Sageer Khan.

On March 29, a case was registered against the ruling party MLA and some others for assaulting two engineers of the Electricity Department at Bari office in Dholpur district.

