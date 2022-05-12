Left Menu

NIA charges 11 for arms pilferage and supply to terrorists in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has filed a charge-sheet before a special court here against 11 accused for their involvement in the supply of arms and ammunition to the armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) and a gang, an official said on Thursday.

Avinash Kumar of Gaya, Rishi Kumar of Patna, Pankaj Kumar Singh of Dhanbad, Kamendra Singh of Burdhawan, Arun Kumar Singh of Saran, Hirla Guman Singh Ucchware, Shivlal Dhawal Singh Chauhan and Kumar Gurlal Uchchware of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, Kartik Behra of Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawa, Aman Sahu and Sanjay Kumar of Ranchi have been charged under various sections of the IPC, the Arms Act and the UA(P) Act, they said.

The case pertains to the pilferage of arms and ammunition and its supply to the armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) and the gang of Aman Sahu by the accused who had criminally conspired to use these weapons in executing terrorist attacks on the security forces and also for the purpose of extortion, an official spokesperson of the NIA said.

The case, registered in Ranchi in November last year, was taken over by the NIA in December last year.

Ammunition of various caliber were pilfered from a magazine of the BSF by Kartik Behera and supplied to his close associate Arun Kumar Singh, the spokesperson said.

The same were then supplied to the armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) and the gang of Aman Sahu in association with some of the other chargesheeted accused, he said.

Four accused, against whom charge sheet has been filed in the case, were also found involved in procurement and transfer of illegal firearms, the NIA spokesperson said.

Due to the involvement of accused Kartik Behera in pilferage and supply of ammunitions, he was dismissed from the BSF, he said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

