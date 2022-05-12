Left Menu

U.S., South Korea condemn North Korean ballistic missile launches -White House

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest tests aimed at advancing its weapons programmes. Sullivan and National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han also discussed U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to South Korea, the White House said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:04 IST
U.S., South Korea condemn North Korean ballistic missile launches -White House
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches in a phone call on Thursday, the White House said. North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest tests aimed at advancing its weapons programmes.

Sullivan and National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han also discussed U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to South Korea, the White House said. Biden's visit is expected later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

