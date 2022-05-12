Mamata writes to Modi, seeks release of MGNREGA, PMAY funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention for release of funds under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In the letter, Banerjee claimed that as the Centre was not releasing funds, wage bills for MGNREGA could not be paid for over four months.

''It is very astonishing that the Government of India is not releasing funds to West Bengal for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana,'' she said.

''In Bengal, wage payment is pending for more than four months as Government of India is not releasing funds to the state to the tune of nearly Rs 6,500 crore -- Rs 3,000 crore against wage liabilities and Rs 3,500 crore against non-wage liabilities,'' she added.

She mentioned that West Bengal holds the top rank in implementing PM Awas Yojana, and since 2016-17, more than 32 lakh houses have been constructed in the state.

''Despite this performance, fresh allocation of funds to West Bengal is pending with the Ministry of Rural Development and a long list of beneficiaries is awaiting sanction in the state,'' she said.

Noting the importance of MGNREGA in supporting the livelihood of the rural population, Banerjee said the law mandates that wages must be paid within 15 days.

''Considering the significance of the projects and the hardships being faced by the common people, I would request you for your immediate intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry to release the funds without any further delay,'' she said.