ITBP personnel arrested for assaulting bizman in UP's Greater Noida over parking dispute

A paramilitary personnel was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a businessman following a dispute over parking at a market place, police said.

On investigation, it was also revealed that the registration plate on the car used by the paramilitary personnel in the Wednesday night clash was forged, they said.

The victim has been identified as local businessman Ritesh Rai while the accused is Pankaj Chaudhary, who is posted as a sub-inspector in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Surajpur camp in Greater Noida, they said.

After the fight broke out between them at the prominent Jagat Farms market around 8 PM, Rai had rushed to a local police post under Beta 2 police station limits to lodge a complaint but since no officials were there at that time, he was once again assaulted by Chaudhary, they added.

''Two police officials – a senior sub-inspector at the Beta-2 police station and the Jagat Farms police post in-charge have been reprimanded over the incident and shunted to police lines,'' a police spokesperson said.

Besides Chaudhary, there were three more persons in his car at the time of the incident and they have also been booked by the police, the official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said an FIR has been lodged in the case under IPC section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) against four accused on the basis of a complaint given by the victim.

''The accused was traced on the basis of his car's number and he has been arrested. The car has been impounded and it was found that the registration plate had a forged number on it. The accused has been sent to jail,'' Pandey said.

Rai had sustained injuries on his head during the assault. He is hospitalized and undergoing treatment, the police added.

