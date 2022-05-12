Left Menu

IPL SCOREBOARD: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:10 IST
IPL SCOREBOARD: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Dhoni b Mukesh Choudhary 6 Rohit Sharma c Dhoni b Simarjeet Singh 18 Daniel Sams lbw b Mukesh Choudhary 1 Tilak Varma not out 34 Tristan Stubbs lbw b Mukesh Choudhary 0 Hrithik Shokeen b Moeen 18 Tim David not out 16 Extras: (lb-1, w-9) 10 Total: 103/5 in 14.5 overs Fall of wickets: 6-1, 30-2, 33-3, 33-4, 81-5 Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-23-3, Simarjeet Singh 4-0-22-1, Dwayne Bravo 2-0-16-0, Maheesh Theekshana 3-0-24-0, Moeen Ali 1.5-0-17-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022