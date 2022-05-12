IPL SCOREBOARD: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
12-05-2022
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Dhoni b Mukesh Choudhary 6 Rohit Sharma c Dhoni b Simarjeet Singh 18 Daniel Sams lbw b Mukesh Choudhary 1 Tilak Varma not out 34 Tristan Stubbs lbw b Mukesh Choudhary 0 Hrithik Shokeen b Moeen 18 Tim David not out 16 Extras: (lb-1, w-9) 10 Total: 103/5 in 14.5 overs Fall of wickets: 6-1, 30-2, 33-3, 33-4, 81-5 Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-23-3, Simarjeet Singh 4-0-22-1, Dwayne Bravo 2-0-16-0, Maheesh Theekshana 3-0-24-0, Moeen Ali 1.5-0-17-1.
