U.S. lawmakers ask tech companies to archive evidence of potential Russian war crimes, NBC reports
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:16 IST
Four Democratic lawmakers have sent letters to the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook-owner Meta asking them to archive content that could be used as evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, NBC reported on Thursday.
The letters were signed by the leaders of the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, and two subcommittee chairman, NBC reported.
