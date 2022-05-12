Left Menu

Nagaland Police awards ASSP medals to 920 personnel

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:31 IST
Nagaland Police awards ASSP medals to 920 personnel
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) T John Longkumer on Thursday presented Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak (ASSP) medals to 920 personnel of the 10th Nagaland Armed Police (Indian Reserve) Battalion.

ASSP was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018 for police personnel showing outstanding performance during two years of continuous service in insurgency-affected areas.

The 9th NAP (IR) had earlier received ASSP medals.

The DGP said that because of achievements of NAP (IR) battalions, Nagaland Police personnel are known as 'Naga force' outside the state.

''Shabaash (bravo)...you deserve it,'' he said, encouraging the police personnel to keep shining in service.

Commandant of 10th NAP (IR) Battalion, Vekhosa Chakhesang, said that one of the notable deployments of the unit was in West Bengal's Purulia from 2010-12 for anti-Maoist operations and it was successful in busting many hideouts and seizing a good number of firearms, garnering appreciation from both the Centre and the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022