Canada to deploy a general and staff to Latvia for new NATO unit -PM Trudeau

Canada will deploy a general and six staff officers to a new NATO unit in Latvia that will help plan, coordinate and integrate regional military activities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"They'll be part of a first of its kind unit," Trudeau told reporters at a joint news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. "It'll serve as a continued important part of our enhancements to NATO's defense and deterrence capabilities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)