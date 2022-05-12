Canada to deploy a general and staff to Latvia for new NATO unit -PM Trudeau
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:37 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada will deploy a general and six staff officers to a new NATO unit in Latvia that will help plan, coordinate and integrate regional military activities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
"They'll be part of a first of its kind unit," Trudeau told reporters at a joint news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. "It'll serve as a continued important part of our enhancements to NATO's defense and deterrence capabilities."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trudeau
- Canada
- Krisjanis Karins
- NATO
- Justin Trudeau
- Latvian
- Latvia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly, Stoltenberg says
NATO says it's ready to back Kyiv for years in war against Russia
NATO says ready to support Kyiv in a war against Russia that could last years
Canada issues fines for pandemic party on flight to Mexico
Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership