Left Menu

Delhi film policy likely to be launched on Friday: Official sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:38 IST
Delhi film policy likely to be launched on Friday: Official sources
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi film policy of the Kejriwal government, providing for single-window online clearance of film shoots in the city within 15 days and other promotional measures, is likely to be launched on Friday, official sources said.

The online e-clearance of 25 agencies concerned with film shoots will be given through a single-window system, they said.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) will be the nodal agency for the implementation of the policy.

The policy to promote Delhi as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year, was approved by the government earlier this year.

A subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore will be provided under the policy depending on the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi, local hiring of actors among other factors, according to officials.

Constitution of a film advisory board to further streamline the process, a film shooting promotion cell and a film facilitation committee are also provided by the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022