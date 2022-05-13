Left Menu

UP: Accountant arrested for accepting bribe

An accountant in the education department here was arrested after he was caught red-handed accepting Rs 3,000 as bribe on Thursday, officials said. The FIR against the accountant was registered at the Highway police station in Mathura.The team trapped the accountant and caught him while accepting the bribe, officials said, adding the accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

An accountant in the education department here was arrested after he was caught red-handed accepting Rs 3,000 as bribe on Thursday, officials said. ''Accountant Kailash Chandra was caught red handed accepting a bribe for clearing the arrear of a teacher,'' said Shiv Raj Singh, inspector, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Agra.

The department had cleared the payment of arrear of teacher Vinay Singh due for the year 2019, officials said.

The accountant had already taken Rs 2,000 bribe from the teacher but still had withheld the payment since the teacher had not paid Rs 3,000 more, officials said.

The teacher filed a complaint in the office of Anti Corruption Bureau in Agra. The FIR against the accountant was registered at the Highway police station in Mathura.

The team trapped the accountant and caught him while accepting the bribe, officials said, adding the accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

