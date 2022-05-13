Left Menu

Canada to deploy a general and staff to Latvia for new NATO unit -PM Trudeau

Canada will deploy a general and six staff officers to a new NATO unit in Latvia that will help plan, coordinate and integrate regional military activities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:32 IST
Canada to deploy a general and staff to Latvia for new NATO unit -PM Trudeau

Canada will deploy a general and six staff officers to a new NATO unit in Latvia that will help plan, coordinate and integrate regional military activities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada expanded and extended its participation a North Atlantic Treaty Organization's battlegroup there that also includes troops from Italy, Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

The general and staff officers will "be part of a first of its kind unit," Trudeau told reporters at a joint news conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. "It'll serve as a continued important part of our enhancements to NATO's defense and deterrence capabilities." Canada has almost 700 members of its armed forces deployed in Latvia, a small Baltic state that shares a border with Russia.

The Latvian prime minister welcomed Canada's participation in a new "multi-divisional headquarters" there. "That is a step in the absolute right direction," Karins said. "It's primarily a message to Moscow and to (President Vladimir) Putin that we are dead serious about defending ourselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022