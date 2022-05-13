U.S. permits some foreign investment in northern Syria despite sanctions

The United States on Thursday authorized some foreign investment in areas of northern Syria outside government control despite U.S. sanctions, permitting transactions in several sectors including agriculture and finance.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing activities in northeast and northwest Syria in 12 sectors, but made clear that it did not permit any transactions with the government of Syria or those designated under U.S. sanctions on the country. It also authorized purchases of oil products such as gasoline in the area, except for transactions involving the government of Syria or those designated under U.S. sanctions.

U.S. acting assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland on Wednesday flagged that the license was coming, saying it was aimed at helping a region previously controlled by Islamic State. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fought for years against Islamic State in northeast Syria with U.S. help, gaining control of a territory that the Damascus government says should come back under central control.

The United States has imposed tough sanctions on Syria over the government’s role in the civil war that has raged since 2011 but Washington has put money into “stabilization” activities in the areas its allies took from Islamic State.

