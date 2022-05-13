Left Menu

Man booked for filing false robbery complaint

He was in debt and also had to pay money to his labourers, so he came up with this robbery story.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-05-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 01:02 IST
Man booked for filing false robbery complaint
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked on Thursday for allegedly filing a false robbery complaint, police said.

At around 11.50, one Kamal Singh, a resident of Rajendra park, called the police control room that he was robbed of over Rs 4 lakh he had withdrawn from a bank by motorcycle-borne men on Jharsa flyover at gunpoint, they said.

Following the complaint, police teams were formed to crack the case. After analysing CCTV footage and taking help of technology, it was revealed that Singh had misled the police by filing a false robbery complaint, police said.

''He had withdrawn money but gave it to his brother's wife in Gurugram. He was in debt and also had to pay money to his labourers, so he came up with this robbery story. He has been booked for misleading police,'' said Pankaj Kumar, SHO of civil lines police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022