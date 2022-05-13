Left Menu

2 killed following scuffle at wedding function in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

The incident took place at the Kumher area here, they said.Sumit Singh Thakur was involved in a scuffle with a person named Suresh 22, who was there at the wedding function. Additional police force has been deployed in the area, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 01:17 IST
A scuffle between two men at a wedding function escalated on Thursday night, leaving two people dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said. The incident took place at the Kumher area here, they said.

''Sumit Singh Thakur was involved in a scuffle with a person named Suresh (22), who was there at the wedding function. Sumit shot at Suresh, killing him on the spot,'' SP Bharatpur Shyam Singh said.

In retaliation, Sumit's father Vijedra Singh Thakur (55) was caught by the members from Suresh's side and beaten to death. ''Additional police force has been deployed in the area,'' he said.

