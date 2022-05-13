Finland will apply to join NATO "without delay" and Sweden is expected to follow suit, suggesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that President Putin aimed to prevent. Russia said Finland's decision was a hostile move and that Moscow would take "retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature."

FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces have damaged a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, setting it on fire, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration said.

* Russia said its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The defence ministry said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near Odesa. * One of Putin's closest allies said the West's increasing military support to Ukraine risked war between Russia and NATO.

* Russian troops are ill-prepared for the war and their failure to seize the capital Kyiv was inevitable, a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group said. Reports of battlefield developments could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

ECONOMY * Pressure on Europe to secure alternative gas supplies increased after Moscow imposed sanctions on European subsidiaries of state-owned Gazprom and Ukraine stopped a gas transit route, pushing prices higher.

* Ukraine has been forced to spend 245.1 billion hryvnia ($8.3 billion) on the war instead of development, the finance minister said, providing a glimpse into the huge economic cost of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. * Putin said the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history.

* The European Commission said it would work with EU governments to help Ukraine export millions of tonnes of grain stuck in the country because the Russian navy is blocking Ukraine's ports. HUMAN IMPACT

* The U.N. Human Rights Council will investigate possible war crimes by Russian troops in the Kyiv area, a move that Russia said would amount to political score-settling. Russia denies targeting civilians. * Four U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked the CEOs of YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook owner Meta to archive content that could be used as evidence of suspected Russian war crimes. (Compiled by Alexandra Hudson and Grant McCool)

