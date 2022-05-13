White House says North Korea could be preparing a nuclear test ahead of Biden Asia trip
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 02:20 IST
The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a nuclear test as U.S. President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
Psaki said Biden was considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
