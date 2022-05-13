UPDATE 1-White House says North Korea could be preparing a nuclear test ahead of Biden Asia trip
The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a nuclear test as U.S. President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts.
The Biden administration says North Korea could be preparing for a nuclear test as U.S. President Joe Biden gets set to visit Asia later this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
Biden is expected to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts. Psaki said North Korea could launch a missile test as early as this month. Psaki said Biden was also considering a visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but no final decision has been made. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Jen Psaki
- North Korea
- Joe Biden
- Korean
- South Korea
- U.S.
- White House
- Biden
- Japan
- Japanese
ALSO READ
Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House
Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says
WRAPUP 1-Omicron, imports expected to restrain U.S. growth in first quarter
Games-PGA Tour winners Im, Kim to headline South Korea's Asian Games golf team
South Korean activist resumes flying anti-North leaflets