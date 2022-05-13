Left Menu

Eleven dead after migrant vessel capsizes near Puerto Rico, Coast Guard says

At least 11 people drowned when a migrant vessel capsized near Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday, amid a steady increase in migrants attempting reach U.S. shores in dangerous marine voyages.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 05:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 05:38 IST
At least 11 people drowned when a migrant vessel capsized near Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday, amid a steady increase in migrants attempting reach U.S. shores in dangerous marine voyages. "Coast Guard watchstanders received a communication at approximately 11:47 a.m. Thursday reporting that the aircrew of a Custom and Border Protection aircraft had sighted a capsized vessel with people in the water who did not appear to be wearing life jackets," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The vessel, which was carrying "an undetermined number of people," was spotted 10 nautical miles north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, the statement said. As of 6 p.m., 11 deceased and 31 survivors had been found, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Migrants, particularly from Haiti, have in recent months been attempting to escape gang violence and poverty through dangerous voyages on unseaworthy vessels.

