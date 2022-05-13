EU's Michel, on Hiroshima visit, says global security is under threat
European Council President Charles Michel who is visiting Japan's Hiroshima, the first city to suffer an atomic bombing, on Friday said global security was under threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's recent missile test. Michel said the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima is "a stark reminder of the urgency" to strengthen international rules for nuclear disarmament and arms control. "As we speak, global security is under threat.
- Country:
- Japan
European Council President Charles Michel who is visiting Japan's Hiroshima, the first city to suffer an atomic bombing, on Friday said global security was under threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's recent missile test.
Michel said the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima is "a stark reminder of the urgency" to strengthen international rules for nuclear disarmament and arms control.
"As we speak, global security is under threat. Russia, a nuclear armed state ... is attacking the sovereign nation of Ukraine, while making shameful and unacceptable references to the use of nuclear weapons," Michel said in his speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Charles Michel
- European Council
- North Korea's
- Hiroshima
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Michel
- Japan
ALSO READ
Uniper to pay for Russian gas via Russia account- paper
Report: Germany top buyer of Russian energy since war began
WRAPUP 1-Europe denounces 'gas blackmail' as sanctions batter Russian economy
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Putin warns West of lightning retaliation; sanctions batter Russian economy