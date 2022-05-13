Policeman shot at by militants in J&K's Pulwama

Militants shot at and injured a policeman in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official said.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was fired upon by the ultras inside his residence in Gudoora on Friday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Thokar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

