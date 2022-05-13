Left Menu

Phil Twyford to attend 20th Anniversary of Timor-Leste’s independence

Minister Twyford has a long standing connection with Timor-Leste, stemming from his time as Executive Director of Oxfam New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:08 IST
Phil Twyford to attend 20th Anniversary of Timor-Leste’s independence
“Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste dates back to our contribution to the International Force East Timor (INTERFET) which provided vital support to the people of Timor-Leste through the transition to independence in 2002,” Phil Twyford said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth, Hon Phil Twyford, will represent the New Zealand Government at the commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of Timor-Leste's independence, and the inauguration of Dr Jose Ramos-Horta as Timor-Leste's next President.

"Aotearoa New Zealand's relationship with the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste dates back to our contribution to the International Force East Timor (INTERFET) which provided vital support to the people of Timor-Leste through the transition to independence in 2002," Phil Twyford said.

"In the 20 years since independence, Aotearoa New Zealand's relationship with Timor-Leste has deepened and broadened. We share a common commitment to democracy, human rights, respect for international law and multilateralism. New Zealand is proud to support the Government of Timor-Leste's sustainable development priorities through the delivery of one of our largest aid programmes outside the Pacific. We are also strongly supportive of Timor-Leste's aspirations to membership of the WTO and ASEAN.

"During my visit, I will reaffirm the friendship between our two peoples, and New Zealand's commitment to support Timor-Leste's ongoing development as a stable, democratic and prosperous nation within our Indo-Pacific community," Phil Twyford said.

While in Timor-Leste, Minister Twyford will meet with members of the Timor-Leste Government including the newly elected President, Jose Ramos-Horta, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Adaljiza Magno.

Minister Twyford will also visit several New Zealand Aid Programme projects, host a function for alumni of New Zealand's Manaaki Scholarships Programme, and speak at a trade and export growth event at Timor-Leste's Institute of Business.

Minister Twyford has a long standing connection with Timor-Leste, stemming from his time as Executive Director of Oxfam New Zealand. He also travelled to Dili in 2019 as the Government's representative at the 20th anniversary of the independence referendum.

Minister Twyford will be travelling from 16-24 May.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022