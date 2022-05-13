Australian defense minister says Chinese spy ship in waters 'an act of aggression

Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said a Chinese intelligence ship had been tracked off the West Australian coast, describing it as an "act of aggression" by Beijing.

"I think it is an act of aggression. I think particularly because it has come so far south," he said at a news conference called to announce the tracking of the ship.

Australia has been tracking the spy ship over the last week or so, Dutton said.

