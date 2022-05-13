Australian defense minister says Chinese spy ship in waters 'an act of aggression
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:05 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said a Chinese intelligence ship had been tracked off the West Australian coast, describing it as an "act of aggression" by Beijing.
"I think it is an act of aggression. I think particularly because it has come so far south," he said at a news conference called to announce the tracking of the ship.
Australia has been tracking the spy ship over the last week or so, Dutton said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Beijing
- Dutton
- Peter Dutton
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Beijing reports 48 new symptomatic COVID cases for April 27
COVID-hit Beijing keeps up guard in fear of Shanghai-like misery
COVID-hit Beijing keeps up guard to avert Shanghai-like misery
Inflation shock, rate rise risk jolt Australia PM's election campaign
Basketball-American import Adams named MVP in Australia's NBL