Left Menu

Most of recovered by ED cash belongs to IAS Pooja Singhal, says her chartered accountant

The charted accountant of suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal, in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that most of the cash amount recovered from his house by the probe agency, in connection with a case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, belongs to the IAS officer.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:33 IST
Most of recovered by ED cash belongs to IAS Pooja Singhal, says her chartered accountant
IAS Pooja Singhal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The charted accountant of suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal, in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that most of the cash amount recovered from his house by the probe agency, in connection with a case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, belongs to the IAS officer. The ED had on May 7 arrested Kumar after it recovered Rs 17.51 crore from premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Ranchi's Pulse Hospital.

"As per the statement of Suman Kumar the CA who is in ED custody, most of the cash amount recovered from his house belongs to Pooja Singhal were collected by him on her instructions. Further, he disclosed that on instructions of Pooja Singhal he gave Rs 3 crore in cash to a renowned builder for purchasing the land of Pulse Hospital owned by Pooja Singhal and her family," ED said in a statement. As per statements of other witnesses, it is revealed that Pooja Singhal played a pivotal role in the construction and managing the important affairs of the Pulse Super Speciality Hospital and the huge payments were usually received in cash.

ED has informed the court that the agency has reasons to believe that Singhal is involved in the activities of money laundering. Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC) had served as the deputy commissioner of Jharkhand's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010. She was arrested by the ED on May 11 and on May 12 the Jharkhand government suspended her.

After her arrest, a special PMLA court, in Ranchi, sent Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal to five-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier this month, ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, which is owned by Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022