India logs 2,841 new COVID-19 cases

India logged 2,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India logged 2,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, India's tally of daily COVID cases remained below 3000-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,604, which now constitutes 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate is at 0.58 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India is at 0.69 per cent.

As many as 3,295 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,73,460. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 4,86,628 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests in the country to over 84.29 crore (84,29,44,795). India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.99 crore (1,90,99,44,803) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,38,51,277 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.12 crore (3,12,97,391) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

