Terrorists kill policeman in J-K's Pulwama

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning, a police spokesman said.The injured cop was rushed to the Armys 92 base hospital in the city but succumbed to injuries.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:49 IST
A policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning, a police spokesman said.

The injured cop was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in the city but succumbed to injuries. This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours. A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

