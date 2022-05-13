Left Menu

J-K: Cop shot at by terrorist in Pulwama succumbs to injuries

Police Constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a local resident of Gudoora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, who was shot at by a terrorist at his residence on Friday, has succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police Constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a local resident of Gudoora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, who was shot at by a terrorist at his residence on Friday, has succumbed to his injuries during treatment. "Special Police Officer (SPO) Riyaz Ahmad Thoker who was shot at and injured by a terrorist in the Gudaroo area of Pulwama succumbs to his injuries," Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, paid tribute to Thoker, and said, "Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture." Earlier today, Thoker had been shot at by a terrorist at his residence in Gudoora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Pulwama.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

