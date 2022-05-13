Left Menu

Fire breaks out in 3 factories in Kirti Nagar industrial area

A fire broke out in three factories in west Delhis Kirti Nagar industrial area early Friday, officials said. Cooling operation are on, a senior fire official said. The blaze broke out in a bag manufacturing factory, a furniture unit and a fabrication material unit.No injury has been reported so far, the officials added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 11:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in three factories in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar industrial area early Friday, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze at 1.50 am.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. Cooling operation are on, a senior fire official said. The blaze broke out in a bag manufacturing factory, a furniture unit and a fabrication material unit.

No injury has been reported so far, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

