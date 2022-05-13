Left Menu

UK's Truss says need to supply more weapons to Ukraine to pressure Russia.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:12 IST
UK's Truss says need to supply more weapons to Ukraine to pressure Russia.
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday that it was vital to keep up the pressure on Russia by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and imposing further sanctions.

"It is very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and by increasing the sanctions," she told reporters on arrival at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany.

