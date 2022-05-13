Left Menu

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:40 IST
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by five men in a car in Ranchi, police said on Friday.

The girl told the police that she was forced into the car from the Ring Road in Dhurwa by the accused on Wednesday night, they said.

A patrol team of the police found the car on the roadside near a restaurant in Daladali in the Ratu police station area, Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

Suspecting something was amiss, the personnel went to check the car and found the girl, who was crying, along with five men, he said.

The five accused, all in their 20s, have been arrested, he said.

The girl was sent home after a medical examination, police said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022