Left Menu

ED raids Abhijata Constructions Company, its directors in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches in a money laundering case involving Abhijata Constructions Company Private Limited and its directors, the agency said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:40 IST
ED raids Abhijata Constructions Company, its directors in Kolkata
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches in a money laundering case involving Abhijata Constructions Company Private Limited and its directors, the agency said on Friday. The searches were conducted at the business premises of the Abhijata Constructions as well as the residential premises of its directors-- Abhijit Sen and Sujata Sen in Kolkata.

During the course of search operations, incriminating documents including several electronic devices were recovered and seized, said the ED. The federal agency initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of several First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Kolkata Police against Abhijata Construction and its directors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 upon the complaints of various buyers, who alleged non-delivery of the homes by the company in spite of getting full payments from them.

"The company and its directors allegedly diverted such funds for some other purpose or for their personal gains," said the ED. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022