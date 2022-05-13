EU's Borrell says coordinator trip to Iran was positive
The EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed a trip to Tehran by his coordinator to the Iran nuclear talks this week had unblocked the situation after two months of deadlock in efforts to revive the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers. Speaking as talks coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran's response had been "positive enough" after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.
"These things can not be resolved overnight," Borrell told reporters at a G7 meeting in northern Germany. "Let's say the negotiations were blocked and they have been unblocked and that means there is the prospect of reaching a final agreement." Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the list.
There is little chance of the United States agreeing to remove Iran's elite security force from its list of foreign terrorist organizations any time soon, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, casting a further pall over nuclear negotiations.
