Left Menu

EU's Borrell says coordinator trip to Iran was positive

The EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed a trip to Tehran by his coordinator to the Iran nuclear talks this week had unblocked the situation after two months of deadlock in efforts to revive the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:14 IST
EU's Borrell says coordinator trip to Iran was positive
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed a trip to Tehran by his coordinator to the Iran nuclear talks this week had unblocked the situation after two months of deadlock in efforts to revive the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers. Speaking as talks coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran's response had been "positive enough" after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

"These things can not be resolved overnight," Borrell told reporters at a G7 meeting in northern Germany. "Let's say the negotiations were blocked and they have been unblocked and that means there is the prospect of reaching a final agreement." Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the list.

There is little chance of the United States agreeing to remove Iran's elite security force from its list of foreign terrorist organizations any time soon, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, casting a further pall over nuclear negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022